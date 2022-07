CHATHAM – An elderly male reportedly crashed his bicycle on the bike path near the intersection of Route 137 and Route 28 in Chatham Saturday morning. The victim, who was reportedly not wearing a helmet, struck his head. A mutual aid ambulance from Harwich Fire and Rescue rushed the victim to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan



ch072322 bike crash from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.