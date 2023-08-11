D.A. announces Bourne man indicted for Electric Ave. Beach incident on August 7th

BOURNE – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois today announced that a Grand Jury has indicted Jeffrey Burgess, 60 years old, of Bourne, for his role relating to the August 7, 2023 incident, of 2 juveniles known to the Commonwealth in the town of Bourne.

Jeffrey Burgess was indicted on the charges of 3 counts of Assault and Battery, 1 count of Indecent Assault and Battery on a Child under 14, and 2 counts of Entice a Child Under 16.

On August 7, 2023, at approximately 2:05 p.m. Bourne Police officers were dispatched to Electric Beach Ave. Jeffrey Burgess approached two juvenile females at Electric Ave. Beach in Bourne. It is alleged that Burgess made sexual advances towards the juveniles and tried to persuade them to go to a wooded area near the beach. It is alleged that Burgess touched both juveniles on their hands and arms and touched one juvenile with his tongue.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by Officer Joshua Parsons and Detective Nicole Bevilacqua of the Bourne Police Department. Assistant District Attorney Dana Hatchell and Victim/ Witness Assistant Nancy Barrows will be prosecuting the case. As of today’s date, Burgess remains in custody and is being held on bail. The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office will make no further comment on the charges against Jeffrey Burgess at this time.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent.