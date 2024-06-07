D.A. reports investigation into deputy corrections officer leads to arrest



BOURNE – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced on Friday, that a Deputy Corrections Officer, with the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office, Gregory Djaoen, of New Bedford, MA, age 38, has been arrested by the MA State Police for his role relating to the allegations of assaults on an inmate at the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department, between the dates of May 25-26, 2024.

On Sunday June 2, 2024, at approximately 5:16 PM, Troopers with the MA State Police Detectives Unit Assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office, were notified of a possible assault and battery that occurred at the Barnstable House of Corrections. Investigators were advised a former inmate, reported being assaulted by Deputy Djaoen on May 25, 2024, and May 26, 2024. There is security video that assisted with the investigation.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the MA State Police Detectives Unit assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office. Gregory Djaoen will be arraigned on the following charges: Assault, 2 charges of Assault and Battery, Assault and Battery with Dangerous Weapon, and Intimidation of a Witness. The arraignment will take place on Monday June 10, 2024, in the Falmouth District Court. The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office will make no further comment on the charges against Gregory Djaoen at this time.

District Attorney Galibois contacted the New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira to request that Mr. Djaoen’s license to carry a firearm be immediately and indefinitely suspended in light of the charges. The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterates that all defendants are

presumed innocent.