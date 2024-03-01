DA: Harwich man previously arraigned in district court on 13 counts indicted on 46 charges after more victims report abuse



HARWICH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois today announced that a Grand Jury has indicted Barry Viprino, 43 years old, of Harwich, for his role relating to abuse reported by seven separate victims, in the town of Harwich, on various dates between May 2023- November 2023.

Barry Viprino was indicted on: 1 count of Aggravated Rape, 19 counts of Rape, 5 counts of Indecent A&B on Person Over Fourteen, 1 count of Kidnapping, 2 counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, 2 counts of Intimidation of a Witness, 1 count of Possessing a Large Capacity Firearm, and 15 counts of Possessing Large Capacity Feeding Device.

Harwich Police Department became aware of allegations of a sexual assault in August 2023, from Victim 1. Through the course of that investigation, 2 additional victims came forward to authorities. As a result of that investigation Barry Viprinio was arraigned in the Orleans District Court on November 9, 2023, on 11 counts of Rape, 1 count of Indecent Assault and Battery on person 14 or over and possess large capacity firearm. On November 9, 2023, Mr. Viprino was held on $100,000 bail for each docket totaling $200,000.

Subsequently, additional victims have come forward to the Harwich Police Department. Today’s return of indictments reflect charges involving all seven victims.

Upon the presentation of the indictments today a Barnstable Superior Court Judge Perrino issued a warrant to ensure that Mr. Viprino answers to these charges.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by Detective Sargent Robert Brackett and Detective Paul Ulrich of the Harwich Police Department. Assistant District Attorney Courtney Scalice, Chief of Vulnerable Victim Abuse Unit, will be prosecuting the case. Barry Viprino will be arraigned in the Barnstable Superior Court on March 12, 2024. The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office will make no further comment on the charges against Barry Viprino at this time.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent.