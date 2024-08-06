Debris from Vineyard Wind starts washing up in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – The Town of Falmouth has observed what is believed to be wind turbine debris in the water and on the beaches of Black Beach, Chapoquoit Beach, Woodneck Beach, and Old Silver Beach. The Town is actively monitoring the situation and taking action to remove debris that washes ashore, protect public safety, and hold Vineyard Wind responsible for the cost of cleanup. Vineyard Wind is sending cleanup crews today to begin removing the debris from the water and the beach.

Any member of the public who observes rigid foam or fiberglass debris that may be from the Vineyard Wind turbine is asked to report it to a lifeguard. If there is no lifeguard on duty, reports of debris can be submitted to the Falmouth Marine and Environmental Services Department at [email protected].

Additionally, Vineyard Wind has released a telephone hotline (833-609-5768) for the public to report debris.