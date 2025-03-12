Updated: Careless smoking disposal blamed for deck fire that damaged Falmouth home

FALMOUTH – Fire broke out below the deck of a house in Falmouth shortly after noon Wednesday. Firefighters responded to a residence on Ravenwood Road and were able to douse the flames. The quick work by firefighters minimized damage to the house. Every was able to safely evacuate and no injuries were reported.



From Falmouth Fire-Rescue: A resident of a Ravenwood Road home in North Falmouth reported a fire under the rear deck today (3/12) at 12:15 pm. Falmouth Emergency Communications updated the responding apparatus that the caller could get out of the structure, but one person was mobility impaired and was unable to evacuate. Engine 23, arriving on the scene, reported a light smoke condition at the rear of the building, fire coming from around the frame of the rear slider, and smoke filling the house. The fire was quickly knocked down, and the second occupant was removed to safety by the Engine 23 crew. Upon further investigation, the fire penetrated the exterior sidewall and spread between the floor joists on the elevated structure. Crews completed extinguishment and overhaul of the fire-damaged area. The Town of Falmouth Inspectional Services Inspector deemed the structure uninhabitable due to the fire damage. There are no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is improper disposal of smoking materials. All units cleared the scene by 2:15 pm, and the building was returned to the owner.

Bourne Fire Rescue, Centerville Osterville Marstons Mills Fire Rescue, Cotuit Fire Rescue, and Sandwich Fire Rescue provided town wide coverage. Joint Base Cape Cod Fire Rescue provided additional on-scene assistance.

Photos by Falmouth Fire-Rescue-CWN