Deer mating season leads to several vehicle crashes

CAPE COD – The peak of deer mating season has led to several vehicle crashes on the Cape. On Sunday, a large deer succumbed to its injuries after reportedly being struck by two vehicles in Sandwich. On Wednesday a private ambulance collided with a deer on Route 6 in Provincetown near the Truro town line. A short time later, a Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority bus collided with a deer on Route 6 in Wellfleet. Another deer strike was reported on Route 6 in Harwich near Route 137 around 9:15 PM. No injuries were reported in any of the mishaps. Motorists are urged to pay extra attention while traveling around the area.