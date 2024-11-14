CAPE COD – The peak of deer mating season has led to several vehicle crashes on the Cape. On Sunday, a large deer succumbed to its injuries after reportedly being struck by two vehicles in Sandwich. On Wednesday a private ambulance collided with a deer on Route 6 in Provincetown near the Truro town line. A short time later, a Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority bus collided with a deer on Route 6 in Wellfleet. Another deer strike was reported on Route 6 in Harwich near Route 137 around 9:15 PM. No injuries were reported in any of the mishaps. Motorists are urged to pay extra attention while traveling around the area.
Deer mating season leads to several vehicle crashes
November 13, 2024
CapeCod.com NewsCenter
