Dennis Deputy Chief Cleve Daniels Completes Roger Williams University Executive Development Course

DENNIS – From Dennis Police: The Justice System Training and Research Institute at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I., in partnership with the New England Association of Chiefs of Police, recently recognized Deputy Chief Cleve G. Daniels of the Dennis, MA Police Department for the successful completion of the “Command Training Series: Executive Development Course,” a seven-week comprehensive training program for senior police managers.

Classroom and on-line coursework addressed contemporary concepts of management and leadership relevant to the responsibilities of the executive in a modern criminal justice agency. The program, presented by experienced academics and law enforcement practitioners between April 26 and June 4, 2021, discussed Executive Core Qualifications (ECQ), concepts of reflective leadership, critical thinking and decision making, organizational and interpersonal communications, current trends in civil liability, budgeting, maneuvering in a political environment, managing the external dimensions of public safety decision making, research, policy, and practice, organizational culture and change management, as well as labor and management relations.

Graduates of the session represented police departments from throughout New England and included Deputy Chief Daniels.