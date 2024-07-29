Dennis Fire Department receives a $70,768 Assistance to Firefighters Grant from the Department of Homeland Security for fire hose replacement  



DENNIS – The Dennis Fire Department reports they have received a $ 70,768.00 FEMA Grant for firefighting hose through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program. Fire Chief Chris Guerreiro was notified by the Department of Homeland Security of the award this past week. The grant will allow the department to replace all of its firefighting hose. Assistant Chief Geoffrey Mulholland wrote the application for the grant and will be in charge of administering it.

“Grants like this are a perfect example of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program having a direct and immediate positive impact in our communities,” said Chief Guerreiro. “We have been working together with the State Fire Marshal over the last year on developing our grant writing program. The Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Management Training Program has been an important part of our development and we credit Fire Marshal Jon Davine and his staff for their continuted commitment to the development, training and support of the fire service and our department.”

Since 2001, AFG has helped firefighters and other first responders obtain critically needed resources for protecting the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards.

