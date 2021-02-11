Dennis Firefighters battle stump dump fire

DENNIS – The Dennis Fire Department reports they responded to a reported stump dump fire at S & J EXCO at 200 Great Western Road. When firefighters arrived, an 80 x 100-foot pile of stumps was filling the air with smoke. Firefighters used a master stream device capable of flowing 500 gallons a minute of water to dampen the fire down. An excavator from the company was used to pull the pile apart for further extinguishment.

Wintery dry air along with a stiff breeze enhances spontaneous combustion of these piles. The water sprinklers used by the company to prevent this from happening froze with the recent change in weather.

There were no reported injuries

Firefighters were called back to the scene around 6:30 PM after a rekindle in the pile.