Dennis firefighters douse significant mulch fire at Bass River Marina



DENNIS – Dennis Fire reports they responded to a reported mulch fire at 6:28 AM Wednesday morning. The fire was originally reported to the Yarmouth Fire Department but was located at the Bass River Marina, 140 Route 28. When firefighters arrived an entire hedge row of bushes and mulch separating parking lots was fully involved. The Dennis fire crew was assisted by Yarmouth fire department members who were out looking for the fire in their town. The fire was extinguished quickly by both crews.

The cause of the fire appears to be careless disposal of a cigarette.

High temperatures and lack of rain should be a reminder to everyone about how quickly a fire can grow in these conditions.

There were no reported injuries.