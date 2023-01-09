DENNIS – Dennis firefighters extinguished a fully involved shed fire Sunday evening. Crews were called to a Beach Plum Lane residence around 10:45 PM. There was no damage to the main house and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Dennis firefighters extinguish shed fire
January 8, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
