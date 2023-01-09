You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dennis firefighters extinguish shed fire

January 8, 2023

DENNIS – Dennis firefighters extinguished a fully involved shed fire Sunday evening. Crews were called to a Beach Plum Lane residence around 10:45 PM. There was no damage to the main house and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

