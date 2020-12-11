Dennis Police investigating convenience store robbery

DENNIS – On Thursday, December 10, 2020 at approximately 9:02 pm Dennis Police officers responded to the Cape Cod Farms gas station/convenience store located at 773 Route 6A, Dennis for a report of an armed robbery. Once on scene officers determined that the store had been robbed by a black male, wearing all black clothing, who stated that he had a firearm. The suspect fled the store on foot east on Route 6A with an undisclosed amount of cash. Dennis Police units, including K9 and Detectives, were assisted by Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police in a search of the area for the suspect. A Criminal Investigations Officer from the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office responded as well to assist in the investigation.

No one was injured during the incident and the suspect has not been located at this time.