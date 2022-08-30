You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / New detials: Dennis Police warn of delays along Route 134 due to utility pole replacement following crash

New detials: Dennis Police warn of delays along Route 134 due to utility pole replacement following crash

August 30, 2022

Dennis Fire/CWN

DENNIS – Dennis Police report that due to a motor vehicle crash involving damage to a utility pole earlier Tuesday, the area of Route 134 in front of Agway will be restricted to one lane of traffic while the repairs to the pole are being completed. There will be police officers directing traffic in the work area.

Dennis Fire reports that at 10:56 AM, they responded to 686 Route 134, Agway of South Dennis for a motor vehicle crash. The driver apparently suffered a medical emergency striking and snapping a utility pole finally coming to a stop by a tree. A battery-operated Jaws of Life was used to extricate the victim from his Subaru Outback. The victim sustained significant but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by Dennis ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Dennis Police had to manipulate traffic to keep it moving on the heavily traveled street.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 