OSTERVILLE – An approximately 40 foot vessel off Osterville reported a fire onboard. Further information was that the Barnstable Harbormaster’s boat was onscene taking people from the stricken vessel onboard their craft which was about a 1/4 ofr400 feet off shore. The fire was reported in the engine compartment. Hyannis and Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire boats along with the Coast Guard were responding to the scene. No injuries were reported. A commercial salvage company was to tow the vessel into port for repairs.
Developing: Boat fire reported off Osterville
August 8, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
