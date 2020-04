BREWSTER – Divers were called to a pond in Brewster sometime after 7:30 AM Tuesday morning. According to reports a paddleboarder may have gone missing at Seymour Pond off Route 124. Dive units from several towns were called to the scene.

About 8:45 AM, dive operations were suspended.

CWN is checking with Brewster Fire for further details. Image by Google Earth/CWN