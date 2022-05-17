You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Four people rescued after boat sinks off Race Point

Four people rescued after boat sinks off Race Point

May 17, 2022

TowBoatUS Provincetown/CWN

PROVINCETOWN – Four people were pulled from the chilly waters off Race Point after their lobster boat Angela and Mary reportedly sank Tuesday morning. A Coast Guard aircraft directed two TowBoatUS Provincetown vessels that were first on scene to the life raft the victims were in. One of boats brought the victims into MacMillan Wharf where EMTs were to be waiting to evaluate them for possible hypothermia. All four appeared to be cold but okay. The second TowBoat was attempting to salvage the vessel which was reportedly capsized and barely afloat. The Provincetown Harbormaster and Coast Guard Station Provincetown also assisted in the rescue.

