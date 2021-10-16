You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: Hazardous Materials technicians called to motel in Sandwich

Developing: Hazardous Materials technicians called to motel in Sandwich

October 16, 2021

SANDWICH – Hazardous Materials technicians were called to the Sandwich Motor Lodge at 54 Route 6A early Saturday afternoon. It was not immediately clear what substance was involved.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

