HYANNIS – A Mass State Police helicopter and K-9 dogs are being used in a search for a missing, endangered juvenile in Hyannis. The search was reportedly centered in the Main Street and Sea Street areas.

CWN is checking with Barnstable Police for further details.

If you or someone you know is in crisis or having suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day. Call 988, the suicide and crisis hotline.