EASTHAM – The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) was on the scene in Eastham after about a half dozen pilot whales stranded. The incident happened Tuesday on Cape Cod Bay near North Sunken Meadow Beach. According to reports a calf did not survive but volunteers are working to assist the others.
Video by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)
Video: IFAW working to help stranded pilot whales in Eastham
November 29, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Healey Urges Residents to Research Charities Before Donating
- Cape Cod Turtle Stranding Season Begins
- Three Local Towns Receive State Grant for Police Body Cams
- Animal Rescue League Provides Holiday Safety Tips
- Orleans Police Issues Advisory as Deer Hunting Season Starts
- Healey Announces Illegal Opioid Marketing Settlement
- Baby Center Highlights Affordable Clothing Shortage
- Falmouth Continues to Question State’s Septic System Proposal
- Whole Foods Decision to Pull Lobster Divides Groups
- Animal Rescue League Receives $20,000 Grant
- Barnstable County Announces Human Rights Awards Recipients
- Finance Expert Offers Holiday Spending Tips
- Biden Attends Tree Lighting on Nantucket