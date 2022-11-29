You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: IFAW working to help stranded pilot whales in Eastham

November 29, 2022


EASTHAM – The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) was on the scene in Eastham after about a half dozen pilot whales stranded. The incident happened Tuesday on Cape Cod Bay near North Sunken Meadow Beach. According to reports a calf did not survive but volunteers are working to assist the others.
Video by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)

