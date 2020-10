CAPE COD – A large scale power outage is affecting much of the Outer Cape. The lights went out about 3:15 PM from parts of Eastham through Wellfleet, Truro and Provincetown affecting over 11,000 customers.

Eversource spokesperson Reid Lamberty say there was a “fault in one our circuits”. He says crews are responding to assess the situation.

Power appeared to be restored about 5 PM.

Lamberty late said a piece of equipment failed and the utility is investigating the cause.