Developing: Liquor store robbed in Bourne

May 23, 2020


BOURNE – The Bourne Bridge Liquors, also known as the “A-frame” liquor store for its iconic design was robbed at knife point late Saturday afternoon. No further details were available but CWN is checking with Bourne Police for further details.
Photo by Google Street View/CWN

