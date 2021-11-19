You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: Multiple agencies searching for missing endangered female in Yarmouth

Developing: Multiple agencies searching for missing endangered female in Yarmouth

November 19, 2021

YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Police Department, and other public safety agencies, are actively searching for a possible missing/endangered female. The female was reported missing/endangered overnight and her vehicle was located off Knob Hill Road this morning. The Cape Cod Regional Tech Rescue Team was also assisting in the search along with K9 dogs. Search units were concentrating on the Mayflower Terrace and Flax Pond areas.

