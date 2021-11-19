YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Police Department, and other public safety agencies, are actively searching for a possible missing/endangered female. The female was reported missing/endangered overnight and her vehicle was located off Knob Hill Road this morning. The Cape Cod Regional Tech Rescue Team was also assisting in the search along with K9 dogs. Search units were concentrating on the Mayflower Terrace and Flax Pond areas.
Developing: Multiple agencies searching for missing endangered female in Yarmouth
November 19, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- House Moves Toward OK of Sweeping Social, Climate Bill
- Governors Abandon Pact to Reduce Transportation Pollution
- Yarmouth Food Pantry to Benefit From Weekend Golf Event
- 3G Phase Out Means Many Old Cell Phones Won’t Work
- Gov. Baker Helps Kick Off Wind Farm Construction
- FEMA Awards $22 Million For State COVID Shelter Costs
- All Massachusetts Adults Now Eligible for COVID Booster Shot
- Ban on Maine Lobster Fishing to Save Whales is Back, Court Rules
- Preservation Grants Provided for Sites in Falmouth, Nantucket
- Harwich Providing Firewood for Residents in Need
- State Receives Millions for Fentanyl Enforcement Work
- Public Meeting to Discuss Canal Bridge Replacement Plan
- Blood Supplies Reach Record Lows