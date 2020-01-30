Developing: Multiple ambulances called to urgent care center for patients with possible CO poisoning

BARNSTABLE – Several ambulances were called to the Cape Cod Healthcare Urgent Care on Iyannough Road sometime after 12:30 PM. According to reports, three people arrived there with possible symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning. The incident reportedly occurred at the Balise Car Wash on Bearse’s Way. Hyannis Fire responded there to assess the situation. The victims were taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Further details were not immediately available.