NORTH TRURO – A body was found off 178 Shore Road in North Truro Monday morning. The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office is awaiting an autopsy to confirm if it is that of a kayaker missing May 23rd. That’s when the body of Carole Madru was discovered not far from this mornings location. The missing man was identified earlier by the Coast Guard at Mark-Oliver Czernacki. The two were reported missing when they failed to return from a kayak trip. Madru’s body was found on May 23rd.
CWN is checking with the D.A.s office for further details.
Developing: Officials working to confirm if body found off North Truro may be missing kayaker
June 8, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
