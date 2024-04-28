You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: One person in serious condition after vessel capsizes off Hyannis

April 27, 2024


HYANNIS – Hyannis firefighters responded to a marine incident  around 10:30 PM Saturday. According to reports, a vessel capsized plunging three people into the chilly waters. The victims were brought in by the fire boat to the Lewis Bay boat ramp. All three were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with possible hypothermia. One of the victims was reported to be in serious condition. Further details were not immediately available.
Photo and video via Anchor-In webcam/CWN

hy042724c Marine rescue Hyannis Harbor from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

