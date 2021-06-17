Updated: One person treated at Cape Cod Hospital after HazMat incident at Stop & Shop in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Firefighters were called to the Stop & Shop at 55 Long Pond Road sometime before 8 AM Thursday. A worker reportedly came in contact with an unknown substance and went to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Hazardous Materials crews were called to the location to investigate.

Yarmouth Fire tells Cape Wide News that they responded about 7:45 AM to the Stop & Shop on Long Pond Road in South Yarmouth for a HazMat incident. An employee went to Cape Cod Hospital out of an abundance of caution after what was described as a reaction/burning of his hands.

The State Hazardous Materials team responded to the location and at this point found an unknown substance on the exterior of product packaging. The team expects to be on scene in rear of store for a while. One aisle of the store is cordoned off but the remainder of the store is open for business.