Developing: Police seek driver after car vs house in Mashpee

Developing: Police seek driver after car vs house in Mashpee

January 3, 2020

MASHPEE – A car reportedly crashed into a house in Mashpee around 8:15 PM Friday evening. The crash happened at 98 Main Street (Route 130). When officials arrived the driver was no where to be found. The extent of damage was not immediately clear. Mashpee Police are investigating the incident.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

