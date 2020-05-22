You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Developing: Two people injured in dirt bike accident in Dennis

Developing: Two people injured in dirt bike accident in Dennis

May 22, 2020

DENNIS – Two people were injured in a dirt bike accident in Dennis Friday around 4 PM Friday afternoon. Rescuers responded to a sandpit off Frank Doyle Road and Gage’s Way. One victim’s injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening. Dennis Police and Mass Environmental Police are investigating the incident.

