Developing: Two people injured in dirt bike accident in Dennis

DENNIS – Two people were injured in a dirt bike accident in Dennis Friday around 4 PM Friday afternoon. Rescuers responded to a sandpit off Frank Doyle Road and Gage’s Way. One victim’s injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening. Dennis Police and Mass Environmental Police are investigating the incident.
May 22, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
