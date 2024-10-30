Developing: Vehicle that failed to stop for State Police later found abandoned after causing extensive damage to Hyannis cemetery





HYANNIS – The driver of a Hyundai Santa Cruz allegedly failed to stop in Hyannis for Mass State Police shortly before 1 AM Wednesday. Police did not pursue the vehicle for safety reasons. The same vehicle was discovered later Wednesday morning abandoned at the Universalist Cemetery in Hyannis after causing extensive damage including knocking over several gravestones, some of which reportedly date back to 1875. The vehicle was impounded.

CWN is checking with Mass State Police for further details.

Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN