Video report: Search for missing man with Alzheimers comes to sad ending

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police conducted a wide area search for Michael Kearny, age 71, who had been last seen today at a Courtland Way residence in West Yarmouth at 7:30 AM Friday morning. Mr. Kearney suffered from Alzheimer’s and police report he had wandered before.
A command post was set up at the former Yarmouth Drive-In property on Route 28. Yarmouth Fire called for the Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team to be activated to assist in the search which involved personnel on foot along with ATVs, a boat from the Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources and a Mass State Police helicopter.
Sadly, about 2:30 PM, units involved in the search began clearing the area. A short time later Yarmouth Police confirmed that Mr. Kearney has been located, adding that his family had been notified and wishing that Mr. Kearney may rest in peace.
ya031122 Sad end to missing person search from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.