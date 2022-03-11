Video report: Search for missing man with Alzheimers comes to sad ending



YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police conducted a wide area search for Michael Kearny, age 71, who had been last seen today at a Courtland Way residence in West Yarmouth at 7:30 AM Friday morning. Mr. Kearney suffered from Alzheimer’s and police report he had wandered before.

A command post was set up at the former Yarmouth Drive-In property on Route 28. Yarmouth Fire called for the Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team to be activated to assist in the search which involved personnel on foot along with ATVs, a boat from the Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources and a Mass State Police helicopter.

Sadly, about 2:30 PM, units involved in the search began clearing the area. A short time later Yarmouth Police confirmed that Mr. Kearney has been located, adding that his family had been notified and wishing that Mr. Kearney may rest in peace.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

ya031122 Sad end to missing person search from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.