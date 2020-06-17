BOURNE – A dirt bike rider was seriously injured after reportedly colliding with a deer. The crash happened about 8 PM in the woods off MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28). The victim was taken to Bourne Fire Station #4 to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.
Dirt bike rider airlifted after collision with deer in Bourne
June 16, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
