District Attorney announces arraignments of two suspects in Mashpee homicide



MASHPEE – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today the arraignments of two defendants in connection with the shooting death of 45-year-old Damian Anderson of New Bedford in Mashpee on January 20, 2021.

Earlier this month, Christopher L. Strickland, 33, of North Carolina, was arraigned in Barnstable Superior Court on one count of Murder; Carrying a Firearm Without a License; Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card; Discharge of a Firearm within 500 feet of a Building; Improper Storage of a Firearm; Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Conspiracy to Commit Murder. Strickland is scheduled for a bail hearing on March 4th, 2021.

On Monday, Norman J. Dias, 33, of Mashpee was arraigned in Barnstable Superior Court on one count of Murder; Carrying a Firearm Without a License; Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card; Discharge of a Firearm within 500 feet of a Building; Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Accessory After the Fact and Conspiracy to Commit Murder, in connection with the shooting death of Anderson. Dias is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on May 14th, 2021.