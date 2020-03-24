PROVINCETOWN – We’re in a very heavy period of news coverage so we’re glad to have some good news to report. Late Tuesday afternoon, a dog was reported to be in the water off Macmillan Wharf. According to reports, an unidentified person went in after the dog. Both made it out cold but safe and the individual declined any medical treatment. Further details were not immediately available.
Dog rescued after ending up in water off Macmillan Wharf
March 24, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
