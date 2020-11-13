BREWSTER – Around 10 AM Friday, for an unknown reason, a power line fell on Paines Creek Road near the 100 block in Brewster. A small fire from the line was quickly put out by Brewster FD. Eversource was called and quickly shut power to the area. Only a few homes were effected with no electricity.
Downed power line sparks small fire in Brewster
November 13, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
