YARMOUTH – At about 9:15 AM Monday morning, there was a two-vehicle crash at Buck Island Road and Camp Street in West Yarmouth. The front left tire of a Jeep Grand Cherokee was ripped off and a Nissan sedan had heavy front end damage. There were no injuries. Yarmouth Police were seen taking one driver into custody, reportedly for operating under the influence.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN, CWN is checking with Yarmouth Police for further details.
Driver accused of OUI after crash in Yarmouth Monday morning
September 7, 2020
