Driver cited after rear-end collision in Oak Bluffs

November 23, 2024



OAK BLUFFS – From Oak Bluffs Police: Just before noon this morning, Oak Bluffs Police and Oak Bluffs Fire-EMS Department were dispatched to Beach Road just north of the Big Bridge for a three vehicle motor vehicle crash.

Two operators were transported to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital by ambulance for medical evaluation. One operator was issued a court summons for Following to Close and Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

Members of the Tisbury Fire Department and Edgartown Fire Department also responded and assisted at the scene.
Photos by Oak Bluffs Police/CWN

