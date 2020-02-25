You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / One person ejected as vehicle rolls on roof in Cotuit

One person ejected as vehicle rolls on roof in Cotuit

February 24, 2020

COTUIT – One person was reportedly ejected after after their vehicle rolled on its roof in Cotuit. The crash happened about 11:15 PM at the intersection of Routes 28 and 130. Firefighters used air bags to stabilize and lift the vehicle to free the victim. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at Mashpee Fire Headquarters to fly the victim to a trauma center. A second victim was extricated from inside the vehicle and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital trauma center in Providence. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police. Route 28 was closed in the area while the scene was worked and the crash was investigated.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 