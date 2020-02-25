COTUIT – One person was reportedly ejected after after their vehicle rolled on its roof in Cotuit. The crash happened about 11:15 PM at the intersection of Routes 28 and 130. Firefighters used air bags to stabilize and lift the vehicle to free the victim. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at Mashpee Fire Headquarters to fly the victim to a trauma center. A second victim was extricated from inside the vehicle and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital trauma center in Providence. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police. Route 28 was closed in the area while the scene was worked and the crash was investigated.
One person ejected as vehicle rolls on roof in Cotuit
February 24, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
