WELLFLEET – A vehicle rolled on its side in Wellfleet around 7:30 PM Wednesday evening. The crash happened on Route 6 near Lecount’s Hollow Road. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was not injures. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Wellfleet Police.
Driver escapes injury after vehicle rolls on side in Wellfleet
January 20, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
