Driver escapes injury after vehicle rolls on side in Wellfleet

January 20, 2021

WELLFLEET – A vehicle rolled on its side in Wellfleet around 7:30 PM Wednesday evening. The crash happened on Route 6 near Lecount’s Hollow Road. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was not injures. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Wellfleet Police.

