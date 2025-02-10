You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver escapes serious injury as vehicle rolls on its side in Cotuit

Driver escapes serious injury as vehicle rolls on its side in Cotuit

February 10, 2025

COTUIT – A driver escaped serious injury after their vehicle overturned on its side. It happened about 7:30 AM on School Street at Grove Street. Firefighters assisted the driver from the car. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

