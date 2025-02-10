COTUIT – A driver escaped serious injury after their vehicle overturned on its side. It happened about 7:30 AM on School Street at Grove Street. Firefighters assisted the driver from the car. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Driver escapes serious injury as vehicle rolls on its side in Cotuit
February 10, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
