Driver escapes with minor injuries after car vs pole in Truro



TRURO – Truro Firefighters report that on Wednesday at approximately 7:30 PM, the fire department was dispatched to a single car motor vehicle crash involving a pole on Old County Road just south of Prince Valley Road. Only minor injuries were reported. A section of Old county Road was closed until the next morning while Eversource crews worked to secure the pole. The crash is under investigation by Truro Police.

Photos by Truro Firefighters/CWN

