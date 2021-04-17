You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver extricated after car vs tree crash in.Falmouth

Driver extricated after car vs tree crash in.Falmouth

April 17, 2021

FALMOUTH – A driver had to be extricated from their vehicle after a car vs tree crash in Falmouth. The crash happened about 12:15 AM Saturday on Brick Kiln Road between Route 28 and Gifford Street. Once extricated, the driver was taken by ambulance to Falmouth Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

