FALMOUTH – A driver had to be extricated from their vehicle after a car vs tree crash in Falmouth. The crash happened about 12:15 AM Saturday on Brick Kiln Road between Route 28 and Gifford Street. Once extricated, the driver was taken by ambulance to Falmouth Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Driver extricated after car vs tree crash in.Falmouth
April 17, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
