Driver extricated after crash on Sandwich Road in Bourne

Driver extricated after crash on Sandwich Road in Bourne

October 28, 2020

BOURNE – Firefighters had to extricate one driver after a crash in Bourne around 7:45 AM Wednesday. The crash happened on Sandwich Road near the Gallo Ice Arena around 7:45 AM. The victim was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.



