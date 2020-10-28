BOURNE – Firefighters had to extricate one driver after a crash in Bourne around 7:45 AM Wednesday. The crash happened on Sandwich Road near the Gallo Ice Arena around 7:45 AM. The victim was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Driver extricated after crash on Sandwich Road in Bourne
October 28, 2020
CapeCod.com NewsCenter
