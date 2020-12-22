Video report: Driver hospitalized after rollover crash in Dennis Port

DENNIS PORT – One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital after their vehicle struck a utility pole and rolled over shortly before 2 PM. The crash happened on Depot Road. The vehicle ended up on its side with wires reportedly sparking above. The operator, who may have swerved to avoid a deer, was able to get out of the vehicle. Eversource was requested to the scene to check the wires. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.

Dennis Fire tells CWN that they responded to a reported motor vehicle rollover at 1:55 pm Tuesday afternoon. When firefighters arrived at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Depot Street they discovered a gray Toyota Rav4 upside down. The driver of the vehicle was out of the car. The operator was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening by Dennis ambulance.

The Dennis Police shut down Depot Street while the vehicle was removed and they are investigating the incident.

de122220 Depot St rollover crash from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.