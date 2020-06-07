You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver injured after car goes off highway into trees in North Truro

Driver injured after car goes off highway into trees in North Truro

June 6, 2020


NORTH TRURO – One person was injured after a Ford Fusion appeared to have gone off the road deep into some trees. The crash happened around 9 PM on Route 6 westbound just past Stott’s Crossing. The driver was reported conscious but reportedly may have suffered a medical condition after the crash and was rushed by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Firefighters had to cut some of the trees so the tow service could reach the vehicle was was barely visible from the roadway when rescuers arrived. An automatic vehicle crash alert system initially notified Truro officials of the crash.
Photo by Tim Caldwell/CWN

As CWN was leaving the scene we captured the nearly full moon rising:

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 