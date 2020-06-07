Driver injured after car goes off highway into trees in North Truro



NORTH TRURO – One person was injured after a Ford Fusion appeared to have gone off the road deep into some trees. The crash happened around 9 PM on Route 6 westbound just past Stott’s Crossing. The driver was reported conscious but reportedly may have suffered a medical condition after the crash and was rushed by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Firefighters had to cut some of the trees so the tow service could reach the vehicle was was barely visible from the roadway when rescuers arrived. An automatic vehicle crash alert system initially notified Truro officials of the crash.

Photo by Tim Caldwell/CWN

As CWN was leaving the scene we captured the nearly full moon rising:

