DENNIS – A driver was injured when their vehicle rolled on its side in Dennis around 11:30 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Great Western Road near Gages Way. The victim was extricated and transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Dennis Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by BSears Media/CWN
Driver injured in rollover crash in Dennis
August 26, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
