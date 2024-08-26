You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver injured in rollover crash in Dennis

Driver injured in rollover crash in Dennis

August 26, 2024



DENNIS – A driver was injured when their vehicle rolled on its side in Dennis around 11:30 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Great Western Road near Gages Way. The victim was extricated and transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Dennis Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by BSears Media/CWN

