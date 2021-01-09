You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver reportedly ejected in crash on Route 25

January 8, 2021

BOURNE – A driver was reportedly ejected after their vehicle overturned in the median on Route 25. The crash happened westbound about 2 miles from the Bourne Bridge shortly after 9:30 PM Friday. The victim was taken to Tobey Hospital and MedFlighted to a trauma center. State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

