BOURNE – A driver was reportedly ejected after their vehicle overturned in the median on Route 25. The crash happened westbound about 2 miles from the Bourne Bridge shortly after 9:30 PM Friday. The victim was taken to Tobey Hospital and MedFlighted to a trauma center. State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Driver reportedly ejected in crash on Route 25
January 8, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
