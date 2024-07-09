You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver seriously injured after SUV crashes into tree in Falmouth

Driver seriously injured after SUV crashes into tree in Falmouth

July 9, 2024

Falmouth Police/CWN

FALMOUTH – A SUV struck a tree in Falmouth about 6:40 AM Tuesday. The crash happened on Old Barnstable Road near O’Donnell Road. Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the wreckage who was transported to Falmouth Hospital with serious injuries. Old Barnstable Road was closed for a time but has reopened. The cause of the collision is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 