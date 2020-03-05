Breaking: Fatal crash in South Yarmouth



YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that on Thursday March 5, 2020 at approximately 7:25 AM, they responded the area of 200 Old Main Street in South Yarmouth for a report of a single car crash with unknown injuries. The caller reported that the vehicle had struck a tree and a utility pole. Upon arrival officers found a single vehicle off the road with heavy front-end damage. The operator was transported to Cape Cod Hospital by the Yarmouth Fire Department but did not survive. The crash is under investigation by the Yarmouth Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit with assistance from the Barnstable Police Department and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department Bureau of Criminal Investigations. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of family.

A portion of Old Main Street is closed at this time. Please seek alternate routes. The road will remain closed until the crash investigation is completed.