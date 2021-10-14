Driver seriously injured in Barnstable crash





BARNSTABLE – A driver was seriously injured in a crash in Barnstable about 9 PM Wednesday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Independence Drive and Mary Dunn Road when the vehicle went out of control and into the woods. Rescuers called for a MedFlight to land at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth to fly a male to a trauma center. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN