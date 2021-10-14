BARNSTABLE – A driver was seriously injured in a crash in Barnstable about 9 PM Wednesday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Independence Drive and Mary Dunn Road when the vehicle went out of control and into the woods. Rescuers called for a MedFlight to land at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth to fly a male to a trauma center. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Driver seriously injured in Barnstable crash
October 13, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- 2-Headed Baby Turtle Thrives at Barnstable Animal Refuge
- Maps Would Draw New Lines for State House, Senate Seats
- Biologist Says Trout Pond Important For Bat Research
- Orleans Seeking Proposals for Community Preservation Projects
- Next on FDA’s Agenda: Booster Shots of Moderna, J&J Vaccines
- Dennis Public Library Offering Recovery Support Services
- COVID Numbers Continue to Drop in Falmouth
- Dennis Receives $120,000 Grant for Pound Pond Restoration
- Massachusetts National Guard to Aid COVID-19 School Testing
- Wildlife Biologists Studying Migration of the American Shad
- Merck Asks US FDA to Authorize Promising Anti-COVID Pill
- Hyannis Open Streets Returning with Halloween Spirit
- Eastham Concludes T-Time Forum Series, Readies Next Recommendations